Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Drops By 19.8%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 114,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
ProPhase Labs stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
