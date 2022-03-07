Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Drops By 19.8%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 114,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

