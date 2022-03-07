Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Expands By 32.3%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.
SMFTF stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.