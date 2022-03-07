Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Grows By 58.7%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,568. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $9.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2,781.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 297,078 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
