Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Decreases By 29.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 246,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,883. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

