Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Drops By 20.2%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.46. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

