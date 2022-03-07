Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Grows By 38.5%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Equities has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Get USA Equities alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.