Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Decreases By 38.2%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.17 on Monday. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40.
Separately, Maxim Group raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.
About VirTra (Get Rating)
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
