Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Decreases By 38.2%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.17 on Monday. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40.

Separately, Maxim Group raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VirTra by 824.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

