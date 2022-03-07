Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Rises By 56.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 688,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DGRE traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

