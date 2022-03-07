Short Interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Declines By 34.5%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $49.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Several research firms have commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

