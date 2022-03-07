Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,816,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $67.69 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.