Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $230.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $140.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

