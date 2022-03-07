Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SSD traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,786. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $97.94 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $3,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

