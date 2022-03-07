SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SJW remained flat at $$68.05 on Monday. 1,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,667. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.48. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

