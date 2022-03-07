Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg Acquires 28,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00.

NYSE:SKX traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.26. 4,345,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

