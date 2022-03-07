Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SKX shares. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

