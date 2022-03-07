Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.94

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 6607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

