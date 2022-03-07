Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.94

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 6607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

