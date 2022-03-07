SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

