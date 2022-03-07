Smoothy Market Cap Reaches $203,376.56 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $203,376.56 and $424,912.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.28 or 0.06668436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,072.96 or 0.99972055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

