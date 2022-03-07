SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

TSE SNC opened at C$28.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.26. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$24.70 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

