Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $367.00 to $313.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average of $317.57. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

