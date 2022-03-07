SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 224.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140,332 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 60.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

