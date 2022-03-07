SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.