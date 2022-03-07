SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,619 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

