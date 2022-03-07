SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

NYSE UNP opened at $264.63 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.