Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SONVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $72.21 on Monday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

