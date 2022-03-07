Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.66 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13.

