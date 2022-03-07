Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $196.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.40. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $165.65 and a twelve month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

