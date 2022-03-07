Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $307,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE IRT opened at $26.59 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.