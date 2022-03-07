Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 5,824 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 916,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,129 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 700,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 82,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.73 on Monday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.