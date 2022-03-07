Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $16.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902 over the last 90 days. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $14,633,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

