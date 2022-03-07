Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPR. Barclays upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.67.

SPR opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

