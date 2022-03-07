Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $140.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $134.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $135.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.