Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $135.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average of $225.98.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

