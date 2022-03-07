Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Gordon Haskett from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 673,815 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

