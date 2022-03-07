SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPX FLOW by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

