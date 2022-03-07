Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $11,772,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,421.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 37,222 shares worth $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

