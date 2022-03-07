Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 978,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 931,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ALDX opened at $3.50 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.