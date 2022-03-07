Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

