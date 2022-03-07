Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL opened at $55.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.