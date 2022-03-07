Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 175.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Baozun by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Baozun by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baozun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $671.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

