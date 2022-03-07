SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SSAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

