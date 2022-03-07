Stagwell (STGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) will be releasing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.63 on Monday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2,973.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 711,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1,683.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 237,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

