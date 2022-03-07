Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.98 on Monday, reaching $86.05. 827,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.