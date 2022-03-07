State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,431 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Masimo worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 44.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $149.57 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

