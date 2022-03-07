State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

MPW opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

