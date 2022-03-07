State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 121.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 102,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $459.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.87 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $750.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

