State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,070 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

NYSE ADM opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

