State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 30,306 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,306 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Qorvo worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.63 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

