Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells $338,556.75 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

